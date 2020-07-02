“I think it’s great that Fair Saint Louis is still happening in this unique way,” said multi-platinum selling rap star Chingy. He is set to hit screens everywhere on Saturday as one of the featured headliners for Fair Saint Louis @Home.
As the nation prepares to celebrate the holiday that is typically the highlight of summer – with backyard barbecues, concerts, parties and other opportunities to fellowship – unimaginable circumstances have impeded on how we typically celebrate. A global pandemic has made it impossible to gather in the traditional sense. But Fair Saint Louis is committed to provide virtually the energy of the live shows that draw St. Louisans to the Riverfront by the tens of thousands.
“Every year since 1981, we’ve provided the St. Louis community a Fourth of July celebration – and despite not being able to be with you at the Gateway Arch this year, we are committed to celebrating our city and the people who make it great,” said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis.
Fair Saint Louis @Home has called upon some of St. Louis’ brightest stars to illuminate computer screens, cell phones and other digital devices in the same way the Fair Saint Louis’ culminating annual fireworks presentations have lit up the downtown skyline for the past three decades.
Along with Chingy, featured performers include blues group The Little Dylan Band and country music artists Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter.
“It’s about togetherness and love. That’s why I’m doing it,” Chingy said. “This is one of the reasons why technology is so great – because we can still connect on your phone or your computer and people still can feel the enjoyment of me performing. And with my show, I will be letting them know that I’m reaching out to them to spread this St. Louis love.”
Starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, viewers can tune in on Fair Saint Louis’ Facebook page, facebook.com/fairsaintlouis or at fairsaintlouis.org to stream the virtual program. In addition to the concerts, Fair Saint Louis @Home also features surprise celebrity appearances, entertainment by Fair Saint Louis’ favorite variety acts, a salute to our service members and essential workers, and the opportunity to win big prizes.
Chingy will be taking the Fair Saint Louis @Home virtual stage on the heels of releasing the singles “Invincible” and “All Capp” last Friday – and still riding high on the success of his country hip-hop fusion hit with Meg & Tyler entitled “Woah Down” that dropped in May.
“If you know me you know I’ve always been into making music you can dance to, party to, have a good time to,” Chingy said. “That’s my duty here on earth. My music is how I provide, help and heal people. To me it’s about togetherness. To bring people together to have a great moment.”
The virtual show is a great lead up to his latest studio album, “Crown Jewel,” which will be released on July 31. He says that fans can expect the same electric energy he brings to live shows to be present for the virtual one – and to hear the songs that made him an international hip-hop star nearly twenty years ago with his debut album ‘Jackpot.’
He said to expect timeless, classic music.
“Even though they are watching it, they will be able to feel like they were there with me,” Chingy said. “I might not be physically there with them in the moment, but I am there with them through this technology.
“I’m going to let them know I stand by them and I’m going to keep delivering this great music for people to have good vibrations and frequencies to. Ching-a-ling is with them, even if I’m not next to them.”
Fair Saint Louis’ virtual Fair Saint Louis @Home program will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. Viewers can tune in on Fair Saint Louis’ Facebook page, facebook.com/fairsaintlouis or at fairsaintlouis.org to stream the virtual program.
