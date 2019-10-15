Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will be taking the stage in St. Louis once again in 2020.
Tucker will play the Stifel Theatre on March 7, 2020.
A comedy veteran with more than 25 years of standup experience – Tucker’s earned national acclaim as part of the Def Comedy Jam cadre of comics in the mid-1990s.
His breakthrough film role came opposite Ice Cube in the cult classic “Friday.”
Tucker went on star in the blockbuster Rush Hour franchise alongside Jackie Chan .
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (October 18).
For additional information, visit www.ticketmaster.com or www.stifeltheatre.com.
