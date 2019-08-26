This morning (Monday, August 26) The St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center and St. Louis Blues announced added security measures for the venue. Among the changes include a clear bag policy.
The policy goes into effect Tuesday, September 3 for the John Mayer concert.
Bags approved for entry include the following:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
• Wallets, small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.
• Diaper bags (with child) after inspection.
• An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.
Backpacks, binocular cases, camera cases, fanny packs, mesh bags and purses will no longer be allowed.
In addition to the clear bag policy, fans will no longer be required to empty their pockets prior to passing through metal detectors due to upgrades in technology. The facility will also deploy X-Ray machines at key locations throughout the venue.
