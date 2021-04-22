“Don’t always reach for the star that seems to be the brightest, for the one that’s dimly lit will take you the furthest.”
Avid listeners of local radio will always remember that catchy tagline from Darrel ‘Easy’ Eason, legendary radio professional for more than 30 years.
Veteran media professional Tammie Holland first met Eason at Jacor Communications, now iHeartMedia. Their paths crossed again when Eason became her program director. She shared how genuine he was to her and other colleagues.
“He was a kind person in the way he led his management style, how he extended himself in the community and how he interacted with listeners who came to the station.” Holland said.
After being hospitalized for three weeks, Eason, 58, died on April 12 from coronavirus-related complications. While the infectious disease played a role in his untimely death, it's not something that his family, friends, peers or supporters are letting define his legacy.
“Don’t want him to be reduced to what ultimately took his life because he really was a great person,” Holland said. “He was a great programmer and did amazing work in the community.”
Born September 11, 1962, in Needville, Texas, Darrel Wayne Eason was the son of Bernice and Andrew Charles Eason Jr. He excelled in sports and was recruited to play football at the University of Arkansas, where he laid the foundation for his broadcast career, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism. It is also where he met Karen Eason, his wife of more than 30 years and mother to their four children.
The family remained in Arkansas for about four years before relocating to St. Louis with Bryan, their first-born son. Eason worked at several stations throughout the city including Smooth Jazz 100, Majic 104.9, Hallelujah 1600, and Praise 95.1. He later earned a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Fontbonne University and did freelance voiceover work.
Keith Willis Sr., whom he met while working at Smooth Jazz, was a colleague who became a close friend.
“That was my brother,” Willis said. “That was my younger, smarter and definitely more mature brother. They used to call us Batman and Robin. I’m gonna miss him tremendously.”
Steve Byes, one of his peers and a longtime radio professional, agreed with Holland and Willis.
“He was an excellent announcer who did good work,” Byes said. “He was dedicated to radio. The talent was always there, and he was very dedicated to the craft.”
Everyone who encountered Eason knew how dearly he loved his wife and children; Bryan, Jeremy, Andrew, Kristina and six grandchildren.
“My dad was the most loving family man there could be,” Bryan said. “If we were looking for an example of old school values and all the things we’ve probably been missing in Black fathers, that’s Darrel Eason.”
His oldest son, Bryan, takes after his father in many ways—he’s the reason for his love of music and the path to radio he plans to take.
“He made me the musician I am because I wanted him to like listening to me,” Bryan said. “I haven’t used my radio skills yet, but I do have a voice. My time is coming to share that gift and I’ll probably come back to finish what he started.”
Willis said Eason and his wife were the epitome of Black love. In fact, Willis said he tried to model his own marriage after theirs because he admired them so much.
“He and his wife were a role model for Black love,” Willis said. “Being married for 23 years, I tried to model my own marriage and what we do after Darrel and Karen.”
A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m to-Noon. The service will begin at Noon at St. John AME Church, 1908 N Kingshighway Blvd.. Seating is limited to his immediate family and 40 visitors. The celebration of life will also be available on Zoom using the Meeting ID: 812 7863 9982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.