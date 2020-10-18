2020 St. Louis American Foundation Excellence in Education Awardees (clockwise from top right): Shantana Goodwin-Payne, Dr. Craig A. Waddell, Sheryl Denise Rogers, Ramona Miller, John E. Thomas, Rhonda Stovall and LaShanda R. Boone (not pictured Dr. Karen I. Hall). Style by Brandin Vaughn of Brandin Vaughn Collection

Saint Louis Art Museum, photo by Dawn Suggs / St. Louis American