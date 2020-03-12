Mayor Lyda Krewson and city leaders have declared that the COVID-19 (coronavirus) is a public health emergency during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Part of the precautionary measures include prohibiting events that will draw a crowd of more than 1,000 “until further notice.”
Krewson said that the move is “to protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public.” St. Louis City Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards also delivered remarks regarding the decision.
Religious events and churches with large congregations are exempt – as are regular activities at spaces that have more than 1000 for school or work.
In response to the restrictions, The Fox Theatre has canceled activities through March 29 (including The Bachelor Live and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).
Chaifetz Arena has suspended its lineup through April 30. Next Friday’s Festival of Laughs starring St. Louis’ own Lavell Crawford, Legends of Hip Hop and The Millennium Tour have become a casualty of the coronavirus precautions.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has also canceled its concerts slated for March 13-March 15.
