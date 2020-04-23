As the toll of the coronavirus continues, so do the casualties of the normally robust and vibrant arts scene of St. Louis. More than a month into the unprecedented challenges that this pandemic has imposed on its presenters, every week brings news of a postponement or cancellation. Rightfully so, for the sake of the safety of patrons, artists and organizations – but, knowing that the health and well-being of the region is being prioritized by doing so doesn’t soften the blow.
Like so many with summer programming, Andrew Jorgensen, general director of Opera Theatre Saint Louis, was hopeful that the curve would flatten in time for their 2020 season – which included a production of “Porgy and Bess” with scenic design by legendary photography artist Carrie Mae Weems.
Two weeks into city and county-wide social distancing precautions, he had a hard reality to face.
Even if the sanctions are lifted in time for the season, lost are weeks of technical pre-production and rehearsals that are required to create the caliber of shows their audience has grown accustomed to for more than four decades.
In order to protect their artistic integrity, the show could not go on.
“It has become clear that it is no longer possible to present our festival,” Jorgensen said with a somber tone in a video that was disseminated to patrons, supporters and the press and reiterating that the decision was for the safety of the artists, staff and audience.
“Our community will emerge from this crisis, and when we do so, shared artistic experiences will be more powerful than ever,” Jorgensen said. “Today, I promise you that we will return to creating art as soon as it is safe to do so. We are already hard at work on our 2021 Festival Season, which will be announced by early fall. Thanks to 45 years of your generosity and guidance, Opera Theatre is a resilient organization. We have never believed more strongly in our mission, and we look forward to the day when we can once again bring people together through the power and beauty of live opera.”
Curtains for Black Rep’s Season 43
“Cautious, but optimistic,” was Black Rep’s Producing Director Ron Himes’ stance as he closed the enormously successful run of “Spell #7” early and waited to see if their season finale musical production, “Marie and Rosetta” would make it to the stage.
The artists and production staff were on standby. They postponed from May to June. On Friday, the company announced that the season would have to end without their grand finale.
“The awesome creative team had been on hold hoping against the inevitable,” Himes said. “That company of artists, along with our staff and interns, are all safe and well but deeply disappointed. So now we begin an extended intermission, as we continue to work from home planning our second act, the return to the stage for Season 44.”
A late summer start for Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
It was much ado about everything as Shakespeare Festival St. Louis presented year-round programming as it geared up for its 20th anniversary production, the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The show was slated to open next month, but now moves to August 12 – September 6 to make provisions for social distancing to run its course. In the meantime, they have been agile in adapting to presenting programming in the virtual space with their “#ShakespeareTV” umbrella that includes “Shake20,” “Shakespeare in the Sheets (as opposed to their Shakespeare in the Streets)” as well as and “Zoom Plays” that highlight the work of local playwrights and “Shakespeare and Chill” through social media platforms such as Instagram Live and Facebook Live.
“During this crisis, we feel more connected to Shakespeare and his contemporaries than ever before.” said Artistic Producing Director Tom Ridgely. “Biographer Jonathan Bate wrote, ‘The Plague was the single most powerful force shaping [Shakespeare’s] life and those of his contemporaries.’ During times of quarantine, Shakespeare wrote some of his most important sonnets and plays. We can’t claim to have his genius, but we will take inspiration from his dedication and from artists around the world that are stepping up to create, facilitate, and share stories in new and exciting ways.”
Hamilton on hold
In less than two weeks, the hottest ticket for the Fabulous Fox Theatre’s annual U.S. Bank Broadway season was set to commence. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cultural phenomenon “Hamilton” was to return to the Fox stage after an entirely sold-out run in 2018.
Days after announcing the cancellation of the St. Louis leg of the “Cats” national tour, The Fox announced that “Hamilton” would be postponed with dates that are yet to be announced.
“The Fox is in discussion with the ‘Hamilton’ producers to reschedule an engagement and hopes to announce that information soon,” The Fox said in a statement that encouraged its patrons to keep their tickets until new dates are announced and that more information will be available when new dates are secured.
“The Fabulous Fox Theatre hopes to bring the show to St. Louis in 2020, but as with all things related to COVID-19 and the social distancing necessary to keep guests and associates safe, theatre management will follow the lead of government and health officials in this matter,” the statement continued.
Symphony stops shows through May 10
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced it cancelled all concerts and events through May 10 – including all remaining concerts in the SLSO’s Classical Season and the Link Up Education concerts on May 12-13. They said in a statement that the organization will announce a decision regarding its remaining summer concerts by May 1.
“In the meantime, the SLSO will continue to share the power of music with the St. Louis community through its social media channels, including its new #SLSOatHome videos created by SLSO musicians and the SLSO’s Instrument Playground Online, presented by PNC Arts Alive,” the statement said.
Pridefest postponed
Usually held in June, Pride St. Louis, St. Louis PrideFest 2020 has been moved to August 15-16.
“This decision to move PrideFest 2020 was difficult for the Board to make, but the health and safety of our LGBTQIA+ Community, our family, and all those who celebrate with us, remains our main priority,” the organization said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.