Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington’s premiere contemporary ballet company, concludes this season’s popular Virtual Chat series on June 30 at 4 p.m. CST with Listen. Four Black artists who have worked with CDP over the last six years will discuss their experiences and thoughts as artists in a free Zoom session moderated by Rona Carr, former Chamber Dance Project board member.
Award-winning choreographer and Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning founded Chamber Dance Project upon her conviction that dance should be a collaboration between dancers and musicians, and that when artists’ share the creative process with audiences, it deepens the audience’s experience. The company commissions and performs new and contemporary works by outstanding choreographers and composers in collaboration with dancers and musicians (who appear together on stage).
In past years, CDP performers shared their creative process with open rehearsals; this year’s virtual series aims to provide the same connection between audience and artist. Most ballet companies in the U.S. hire their dancers for only 35-40 weeks per year; Chamber Dance Project hires its dancers during the January and June-July lay-off periods bringing dancers from all over the country to work in D.C. with CDP musicians.
The panel includes Tanya Green, photographer, Maverick Lemons, dancer, Claudia Schreier, choreographer and Moshe Snowden, musician.
To receive the link for the Zoom session, email rsvp@chamberdance.org. For more information, visit https://chamberdance.org/virtual-chats or call 202.499.2297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.