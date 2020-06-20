Actor, comedian and media personality D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing.
A now viral video from an audience member shows Hughley telling a joke while sitting on a stool before he hunches over. When they see his body go limp, staffers quickly rush to his aid, escorting him offstage. Afterwards, an announcer can be heard instructing the audience to, "Stay calm," adding, "We've got it all under control."
His publicist Yvette Shearer told CNN – where Hughley once worked as an anchor – that he was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week.
Hughley, 57, was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor's order, she said.
Shearer told CNN that Hughley is awake, feeling better and wishes to thank everyone for kind thoughts and prayers.
In an Instagram post, Hughley revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said the positive diagnosis came after a battery of tests were performed when he was taken to Nashville's Saint Thomas Hospital Friday night after his collapse.
"I was what they call asymptomatic," Hughley said in his post. "I didn't have flu-like symptoms, I didn't have shortness of breath, I didn't have difficulty breathing, I didn't have a cough, I didn't have a low grade fever. I still don't have a fever. I didn't have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness."
Hughley said that he will be quarantining in his hotel room for two weeks before returning home.
Information from CNN.com and Today.com contributed to this report.
