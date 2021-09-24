Motown Records’ catalog produced feel-good music for the soul—all of the artists sang beautiful melodies and harmonies that tug at your heartstrings even today. The lyrics ranging from heartbreak, love, unity and encouragement resonate now more than ever just as it did during the Civil Rights Movement.
Founded by Berry Gordy in 1959, the legendary record label helped launched the careers of numerous chart-topping R&B greats including The Jackson 5 (introduced us to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson), Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores (Lionel Richie), The Miracles (Smokey Robinson), and more.
Gordy and his Motown roster broke barriers with him becoming one of the most influential Black-owned record companies in the world. And this was during a time that was segregated, which meant the music industry wasn’t so favorable toward Black people. He took matters into his own hands and created something for people who looked like him.
But beyond its groundbreaking foundation, what makes the music so special more than 60+ years later?
All can listen and appreciate the artistry and musicianship no matter the age demographic, race, gender, sexual orientation or any other concept that separates us from the next.
People from every walk of life joyfully clapped, sang their hearts, and applauded the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for its tribute celebration concert Dancing in The Street: Music of Motown at Powell Symphony Hall on Saturday, Sept. 18.
IN Unison Chorus Director Kevin McBeth’s musical direction took us on a time traveling experience back to the Motown era with the help of vocalists Chester Gregory, Darren Lorenzo and Shayna Steele giving the artists’ songs they performed exceptional justice.
Stunning in a Black and silver diamond embroidered ball gown, Sacramento-born, New York-based vocalist Steele opened up the show with a song related to the title, “ Dancing in the Streets,” by Martha & The Vandellas.
Gregory then graced the stage in a dapper all Black and silver suit with his own rendition of “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me,” by Smokey Robinson’s group The Miracles.
Lorenzo, also looking dapper, dressed in a flashy red, black and silver flower embroidered suit with black pants channeled the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown with his mega-hit “It’s A Man’s World.”
Gregory and Lorenzo understood the assignment when they perfectfully emulated the smooth and gentlemen-esque footwork of The Four Tops and many other old school groups with their duet of “Reach Out I’ll Be There.”
Throughout the evening all three musicians took turns back and forth performing their own homages to the icons of Motown. More hits include Steele performing “Touch Me In the Morning,” by Diana Ross, Gregory singing “Just to See Her,” by Smokey Robinson, and Lorenzo singing Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is to be Loved By You.”
Following Lorenzo’s stellar tribute to Gaye, Chester and Steele joined for a duet of one of Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s most memorable collaborations, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
It wouldn’t be Motown if our own wasn’t honored. Lorenzo, of course, sang the chilling and vulnerable track, “A Song for You,” by Vashon graduate Donny Hathaway.
Steele followed up with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitions.” Shortly after her performance, a brief intermission happened.
Afterwards, she, Gregory and Lorenzo joined for a soulful, melodic homage to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Groove with You.”
Returning from the intermission, Steele came back to the stage this time in a red cascading floor-length gown.
Other songs performed were James Brown’s “Shout,” Mary Wells’ “My Guy,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love,” The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” by Thelma Houston, “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher,” by Jackie Wilson and “All Night Long,” by Lionel Richie.
The trio concluded the nostalgic concert with Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”
It was a tribute done tastefully to the delight of all the music lovers that were in the building and reminded everyone why Motown’s influence still carries so much relevance more than 60 years since its debut.
