St. Louis native and comedic star Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy awards show at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the evening of Sept. 19, covering the Biz Markie classic, Just a Friend. He was accompanied by LL Cool J, actress Rita Wilson and many more throughout the ballroom.
Notable wins included the sensational young Afro-British writer Michaela Coel, who won the Emmy for best writer of a "Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for I May Destroy You and Rupaul who accepted the award for best "Competition Program" for Rupaul's Drag Race.
One of the sweetest moments of the evening was seeing Ms. Debbie Allen become the first Black woman to receive the “Governor's Award," a lifetime achievement Emmy for her work as a dancer, actor, director-producer and founder of The Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, California. She's extensively trained generations of young Black dancers and artists of color and has worked with AIDS patients and cancer patients over the years.
Coel searingly dedicated her award to "every single survivor of sexual abuse." Rupaul said, "Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world, you know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. You have a tribe that is waiting for you. We're waiting for you baby. Come on to Mama Ru."
Allen told women from “Texas to Afghanistan” and young people who are inheriting the world, including those too young to vote or get a vaccine, to "Claim your power, claim your voice. Say your song. Tell your stories. It will make us a better place..." then pointed into the audience and to television viewers and exclaimed, "Your turn!"
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton won the Emmy for best "Variety Special (pre-recorded)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.