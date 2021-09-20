Emmy award winners and host (clockwise from top right): Debbie Allen, first Black woman to receive the "Governor's Award" Emmy; Michaela Coel, won the Emmy for best writer of a "Limited or Anthology Series or Movie" for I May Destroy You; producer and host Rupaul who accepted the award for best "Competition Program" for Rupaul's Drag Race, and Cedric the Entertainment, the host of the 2021 Emmy Awards show.