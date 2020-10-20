Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation has opened online registration for the 11th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition for high school students in the bi-state St. Louis metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register. This year the Preliminary Round of the competition will be conducted solely by video submissions.
Students will be vying for scholarships, special awards, prizes, and the opportunity to compete in the Finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage.
Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2020-2021 school year and must attend a high school/home school within a 50-mile radius from the St. Louis Gateway Arch. Acts may be a solo or up to six students performing as a group. Performing arts categories include (but are not limited to): singers, dancers, actors, musicians, comedians, ventriloquists, and circus skill artists. Acts may perform original or published material.
High school students can register on-line at www.foxpacf.org. The deadline is December 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.