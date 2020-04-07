Longtime radio personality DJ Kut has parted ways with Urban One St. Louis station 95.5 FM after 9 years.
Kut broke the news of his departure via Facebook that April 7th was to be his last day.
“I am humbled and grateful for the long run that I had, and I thank you all for an amazing experience,” Kut said of his time at 95.5 FM.
A source close to the station said that Kut was one of several Urban One St. Louis employees -including on air personalities Ms. Sinita, Meghan O and Miss Pooh -that were dismissed as a cost saving measure to offset economic strain faced by media and countless other industries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 30-year veteran of radio, he established himself as one of the most respected turntable artists in the region before working at Majic 108 and 100.3 The Beat.
Kut then graduated to the nation's top radio market, spending nearly a decade at Power 97 and a stint with WBLS in New York City. He returned to St. Louis, where he ultimately went on to helm the evening drive slot and serve as assistant director of programming.
"I look forward to catching my breath over the next few days and starting my next great experience," Kut said. "I've got some exciting things in the works that I look forward to sharing with you all soon. Take care and stay safe!”
This story is developing and more information will be updated as more information becomes available.
