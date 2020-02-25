Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will embark on a North American tour this summer. A continuation of 2019’s Supernatural Now tour for Santana, the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour will mark the first time that these two powerhouses will share the stage in the U.S. The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off June 19th in San Diego and will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29th in Tampa.
The St. Louis leg of the tour will take place on July 7,
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets Wednesday, February 26th at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th
at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
