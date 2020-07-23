Acclaimed producer/director and East St. Louis native Reginald Hudlin will become the first African American executive producer of the Primetime Emmys.
According to Variety.com, he will join Guy Carrington, David Jammy and Ian Stewart of Done + Dusted are also set to return to produce the telecast alongside host Jimmy Kimmel, Variety reports.
“I’m excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we produce a show that celebrates the best of what we do and reflects this moment in history,” Hudlin told Variety.com.
He earned an Emmy nomination for producing the 88th Academy Awards show and has served as executive producer of the NAACP Image Awards for nearly ten years.
“Each year Done + Dusted has produced the Emmys, they’ve brought new ideas and a great collaborative spirit, and with the addition of Reggie Hudlin, it promises to be a truly exceptional night,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy told Variety. “In this year of tremendous challenge, we look forward to the joint team innovating even more, delivering a reimagined Emmys to honor the exceptional television that has brought us together while we’ve had to remain apart.”
Hudlin is a 30-year veteran of film and television. He is best known for films such as House Party, Boomerang, and Bebe’s Kids. As a producer, he earned an Oscar best picture nomination in 2013 for Django Unchained. His most recent film, The Black Godfather, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on July 28.
Information from Variety.com contributed to this report.
