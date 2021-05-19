Event raised more than $102K for the Center
While virtual, the111th annual Annie Malone May Day Parade made a very real $102,000 in donations for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center. The center provides resources for more than 500 children and families in crisis around the region.
Annie Malone’s great-great niece Sasha Turnbo was honored to watch the event in person in 2019 and said being a relative of Malone’s “makes me feel as though anything is possible.”
“As I talk to younger kids and even older generations, I encourage them to tap into their legacy and their roots because all of us descend from empowerment people.”
Turnbo’s first parade experience was in 2019, calling it one of the most unforgettable experiences of her life.
“Seeing how many people came out, how hard all of the kids worked, and everyone in the St. Louis community showing me love was such a humbling experience.” Turnbo said.
That was the last year the parade hit the streets, but the virtual celebration’s energy and spirit in 2021 was amazing.
Tammie Holland, media professional and host of Brown&Crouppen’s “This Week with Tammie Holland,” and Rhyan Henson, KSDK news anchor, served as the master and mistress of the ceremony. Disc jockey DJ Charlie Chan Soprano mixed classic and new school music throughout the afternoon.
Eyes were glued to the screen during the Saint Boogie Brass Band’s performance, with soulful renditions of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland,” The Spinners “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It” and Lil Duval’s “Smile.”
Young ladies from The Best Dance and Talent Center busted out their best moves, featuring a pair of wardrobe changes that included blue short overalls with bright orange cropped hoodies, silver and orange low-top canvas sneakers. Their other outfit, complete with graffiti Timberland boots, displayed long sleeve red and black plaid shirts and blue jean Bermuda shorts.
Turnbo said during a video interview the city has been captivated and in awe of the groundbreaking work of Annie Malone since 1888, and still shares deep admiration for her. Those same feelings spawn over to her beloved family members.
Congresswoman Cori Bush, who served as grand marshal, and Mayor Tishaura Jones joined in the celebration.
Bush remembers her church being near Natural Bridge, where the parade was held when she was a youth, and she would see participants preparing their floats.
“As soon as church let out my dad would take us to the parade and we’d go up every side street to find where to park and we’d always end up near my dad’s alma mater, Beaumont,” Bush said.
Jones, who was 2019 grand marshal, recalled finding a picture of her 3-year-old self at the event and being enamored by it as a teen.
“I found a pic of me at the parade, it was when Famous-Barr used to take pics and send them later to you; I was a little chunky thing wearing plaid pants,” Jones said. “As a teen I would go and be in awe of one of the Blackest moments in St. Louis.”
“You can’t say you offer crisis services and then shut down during the pandemic,” Sara Lahman, CEO of Annie Malone center said.
“It was very, very tough. A lot of sleepless nights, but we got through it and I’m just so proud because we pulled together as a team.”
The organization introduced a new giving club called Safe & Secure during the parade; it gives people the opportunity to be part of the organization every month by giving.
Formerly the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home, The Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center has existed since 1888.
Malone, an entrepreneur and cosmetics pioneer who established Poro College, housed her business office, a manufacturing facility and a training center there. In addition, she was president of the board of directors of the St. Louis Colored Orphans’ Home from 1919 to 1943. In honoring her legacy, the home was renamed Annie Malone Children’s Home in 1946.
Today, the organization operates as a multi-service center in the community that meets the social and educational needs of inner-city youth and families throughout the St. Louis region.
