Shavanna Spratt just graduated the 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Fellows cohort, and she’s already making moves to engage the community and elevate their voices.
The Ferguson resident created and is hosting a podcast, “Da Hood Talks,” which is set to premiere Saturday, Dec. 12, on Facebook Live and Zoom.
“I want to do this because I feel like it will be opening doors for other people who feel the same as me,” Spratt said. “And we'll be able to give them their own platform where they can talk about things that are happening and how they feel and get their voices out, because their voices matter — especially everyday people who are not sitting at tables where decisions are being made.”
The inaugural episode will discuss voting, specifically the April St. Louis municipal election and President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming term. Guests will include Terri Campbell, owner of Lush Libations; Mia Daugherty, fellow member of the Flourish Leaders Cabinet; and Nancy Price, secretary at the League of Women Voters.
“This podcast will be a place where community voices will be elevated, celebrated and supported,” Spratt says in her podcast trailer.
People may listen to the first episode, recorded live at noon, Saturday, Dec. 12, on Facebook at bit.ly/3oqqESc.
The podcast can also be found on Spotify at spoti.fi/3gb0C2w and on Facebook at bit.ly/3mIIoaV.
