The OWN Network has announced that the fifth and final season of the hit megachurch drama “Greenleaf” will premiere on June 23, but a spinoff is in the works.
As the network revealed the final season date, the network also shared that show creator Craig Wright is developing a companion series.
From the inception of “Greenleaf,” Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey envisioned that the story told by the Lionsgate and Harpo Films produced series would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off. These plans accelerated when fans expressed their support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.
During its fourth season on OWN (Sept 3-Nov 5, 2019), “Greenleaf” was the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African American women and total viewers, and was also the #4 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for all women 25-54, leading OWN to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among African American women, households and total viewers.
“Greenleaf” takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. The series stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee. “Greenleaf’s” final season will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 P.M. CST.
Check local listings for channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.