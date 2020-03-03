After Flava Flav claimed that he was let go from the iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy over political views, rapper Chuck D sent an open letter on behalf of the group, billed as Public Enemy Radio, expounding on the group’s decision to part ways with Flav after more than 35 years.
“Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group,” the letter, signed by members Chuck D James Bomb, DJ Lord, Pop Diesel and Jahi, said. “He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work.”
The letter also points out that Public Enemy Radio — the name the group uses when not all members are present — has embarked on several tours and performed various benefit shows without Flavor Flav.
“While Public Enemy Radio was moving forward, Flavor Flav was starring on the reality show Growing up Hip-Hop New York, where an episode featured his children discussing an intervention and putting him into rehab… It’s time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well.”
Flav says the fallout grew out of a dispute surrounding a performance by the group at a Bernie Sanders presidential campaign rally.
Two days before the rally, Flavor Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign, accusing it of using the hypeman’s “unauthorized likeness, image and trademarked clock.
Flav responded via Twitter in a series of tweets.
“You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???” Flav said in response to his dismissal. “All because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate. I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now, Chuck. I didn't sue you on Friday. I asked the Bernie Sanders campaign to correct misleading marketing. That's all it was. I'm not your employee. I’m your partner. You can't fire me. There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav, so let's get it right Chuck.”
Flav also disputed the letter’s insinuation of substance abuse by the legendary hypeman.
“I’m not on drugs like you're saying and have been clean for 10 years,” Flav tweeted. “I have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes. Chuck, you know better than to lie about [expletive] like that.
