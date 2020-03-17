In light of the declaration by the Mayor’s office of the City of St. Louis that crowd gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited for 8 weeks or until further notice, performances and tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have been postponed through April 30.
CATS, scheduled for April 7-19 and CHAKA KHAN scheduled for April 24 are postponed until a future date to be determined. As previously announced, CELTIC WOMAN tour which was scheduled to play the Fox April 23 and the TEEN TALENT SHOWCASE scheduled for April 4 are postponed. Plans to reschedule all of these events plus CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY are currently underway. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets – they will be honored on the new date. For more information, please call MetroTix at 314-534-1111, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. The Fabulous Fox Theatre Box Office will temporarily be closed until April 5.
