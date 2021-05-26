Her second book details 2019 soul search
On top of having to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, Mahogani Reign says she faced other challenges including heartbreak from divorce, body image issues and daddy issues.
She relied on her Christian faith to help her overcome those adversities. In doing so, she couldn’t find Christianity-based books that she thought were relatable. Instead, she published her second book, “Saved Hot Mess.”
“As a Christian, while I was on my quest to find devotional content, I couldn’t find any that were relatable because they came from a stark and perfect place,” Reign said.
I knew I was saved, but I was also a hot mess. I wanted to be the change I saw myself becoming and that's how I came up with the title.”
Christian Cashelle said the mission behind her Dynamic Images Publication correlates with Reign’s feelings about the diversity of Christian-based books.
Cashelle, author and owner of DIP, defines her company’s genre of books as inspirational fiction, which she said aligns well with Reign’s storytelling. It inspired her to publish Reign’s first book, “Puncturing the Deepest Curse,” and now “Saved Hot Mess.”
“A lot of books I came across were really preachy, filled with scriptures, and not entertaining,” Cashelle said.
“Reign’s book fits perfectly with my brand and the style of writing I like. I like how “Saved Hot Mess” is transparent but doesn’t come from a place of judgment.”
Reign wants women who read the book to know they don’t have to be perfect in their relationship with God, but they do have to try in wanting to grow with him.
“I almost feel like God was like ‘I want you to be my little Dora the Explorer’ and show people that I can help them with the things in their life they think are too messy,” Reign said.
“I also wanted the book to be attractive and provocative to people who may not feel welcome in church. I wanted them to know you can be used by God.”
“Saved Hot Mess,” a 28-day devotional comprised of scriptures, prayers, cleansing thoughts, and space for reflection, provides deeper thinking on topics Reign said are often viewed as taboo in church settings; authenticity surrounding sexual desires, infertility complications and abandonment issues stemming from difficult father/daughter relationships.
Reign decided to be unapologetic with the book’s subject matter, especially when it comes to sex because it is human nature to have specific feelings about it. She realized it was best to be open and upfront about it rather than not address it.
“I decided to put myself out there because I am saved and I’m also a sexual person,” Reign said. “I have to be honest when it comes to spirituality, I can’t speak for everybody else. If I want to stay in His good graces, I have to keep it 100 with God.”
One of the biggest takeaways Cashelle and Reign want readers to walk away with from “Saved Hot Mess” is that it is not a pass to be a “lukewarm Christian.” It is encouraging people to be open about issues and grow from them.
“Saved Hot Mess is one of those things where we’re not telling you this is okay; we’re telling you we understand, and this is how we can move forward.” Cashelle said.
Cashelle and Reign are interested in partnering with local churches struggling with youths in congregations, nonprofit organizations and book clubs to discuss “Saved Hot Mess.”
“I’m looking for ministries that may be struggling with their young adult population and they’re trying to find a vehicle to connect the old with the new,” Reign said.
“Saved Hot Mess,” is available at dipublications.com, Amazon and ebook. It will be released to audiobooks later this month.
Khadijah Amirah, a Benton Park resident, has written her two books under the pen name Mahogani Reign. The Vashon High School and Skin Institute graduate has worked as a makeup artist and esthetician for more than 13 years. Her clientele has included Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Debbye Turner, the second Black Miss America, Lyah Lefore, author of “Last Night a DJ Saved My Life,” and local singers ShaiLynn and Be.Be.
