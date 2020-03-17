The National Park Service has announced the temporary suspension of Tram Ride to the Top operations at Gateway Arch National Park beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time, the Gateway Arch visitor center, museum, documentary movie, park grounds, The Arch Store, The Arch Café and the Old Courthouse remain open for visitors.
Those who have pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top tickets will receive full refunds. For questions regarding ticketing, please call 877-982-1410 or email info@gatewayarch.com.
