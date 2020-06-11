The lack of live performance art across platforms in response to the global pandemic means for patrons the inability to enjoy the rich cultural experiences that our region has to offer. For the gifted artists who would be typically providing those experiences by way of their talent, these unprecedented times have given credence to the “you don’t work, you don’t eat” adage.
But the city stepped up to sustain St. Louis creatives in a major way through the virtual performing arts experience fundraiser on Sunday, May 31.
“Art is my livelihood – and the livelihood of millions across the nation,” said Brian Owens during the Arts United STL Benefit Concert. “I am a performing artist. I’m a recording artist. I love performing live on stage and being in the studio with my friends and fellow musicians. Because of the pandemic I can’t do that now.”
More than a dozen arts organizations – 16 in total – came together or Arts United STL, a free virtual benefit concert to raise funds for the Regional Arts Commission (RAC) Artist Relief Fund, which gives emergency grants to working artists whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
“The artist relief fund provides emergency grants to working artists who have lost significant income due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said host Andrea Purnell. “These grants help cover urgent, life sustaining expenses such as rent, groceries childcare and utilities.”
Arts United STL was produced by Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in partnership with the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival and was directed by Tom Ridgely. The broadcast featured performances from local arts organizations including The Big Muddy Dance Company, The Black Rep, Circus Flora, COCA, Jazz St. Louis, Metro Theater Company, The Muny, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Saint Louis Ballet, St. Louis Children’s Choirs, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, The Sheldon, STAGES St. Louis, the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, and more.
Purnell, who is also a RAC Commissioner and acclaimed actress, stood on stage at Powell Symphony Hall and helped weave together footage of socially distant performances and messages from members of the St. Louis arts community and internationally renowned talent with a St. Louis connection.
“Art is at the heart of what is essential of keeping us going during this pandemic,” said playwright, director and theater producer Mariah Richardson during the show. “Support from all of you would mean that you care – not only about us as artists, but you care about how our civilization is going to be remembered.”
Among those doing the asking was St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown, the Emmy Award-wining star of television’s top-rated drama, NBC’s “This Is Us.”
“The artists of St. Louis need you right now,” Brown said. “Before this pandemic, there were the shows that they performed in that captivated us and brought us together for a sense of community and to share in the collective history of our city. And to share in the collective history of humanity. There are no such shows right now and the artists need you.”
The region answered the call in a major way.
Arts United STL set a goal of raising $250,000 and exceeded that with a total of $350,000, including gifts and commitments made during and after the May 31 broadcast. During the virtual benefit, presenting Sponsors Noémi and Michael Neidorff surprised everyone with an additional $50,000 challenge pledge to match any donations raised in excess of the $250,000 goal up to $300,000. And the Ferring Family Foundation donated $25,000 to the initiative.
Other sponsors included Edward Jones, Emerson, and Switch, with additional support from Karen & Mont Levy, the PNC Foundation, John Russell, Terry & Sally Schnuck, the Staenberg Family Foundation, Pam & Greg Trapp, and Wells Fargo Advisors.
“We can only offer our deepest gratitude to all the donors, organizations, artists and individuals who made this incredible evening happen,” said Andrew Jorgensen, general director of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. “We are so fortunate to live in a community that cares so deeply for the arts. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank all our participants and supporters.”
Thanks to Arts United STL, the RAC Artist Relief Fund recently re-opened applications for working artists in urgent need due to lost income resulting from the pandemic. Artists interested in applying to the RAC Artist Relief Fund should visit racstl.org/covid19/relief2020. The application will close on June 12.
“We know there is no replacement for live performance, but we can all do our part to keep art alive,” Purnell said. “Across the region, artists are finding new ways to create and inspire during the pandemic. Your gift will help sustain these artists now, and in the years to come.”
Donations to the Artist Relief Fund can still be made through June 26th, by either visiting ArtsUnitedSTL.com or texting “Artist” to (202) 858-1233.
The Arts United STL benefit performance can still be viewed in its entirety at bit.ly/ArtsUnitedSTL.
