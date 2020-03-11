R&B legend Gladys Knight will make her return to the Fox Theatre on Friday, June 19.
A seven-time Grammy winner, Knight has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary musical genres.
Gladys Knight will take the stage at the Fox on Friday, June 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.