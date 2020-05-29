The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the cancellation of the Gladys Knight concert scheduled for next month. Originally scheduled for June 19, 2020, the show is the latest of many entertainment and cultural events that have been postponed or canceled due to the ongoing concerns with COVID-19 as well as social distancing and gathering limits currently in place for the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
R&B veteran Jeffrey Osborne was also on the bill as a featured performer.
Ticket refunds will be available for the canceled date. Ticket holders will be contacted with details via email.
