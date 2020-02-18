Beloved sitcom star Ja’net DuBois, best known for her role as Wilona Woods in the 1970s sitcom “Good Times,” passed away today (Tues., Feb. 18). She was 74.
Celebrity news and gossip site TMZ.com was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, DuBois died “unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California.
DuBois starred as Wilona Woods, best friend of Esther Rolle’s character Florida Evans on the hit show that ran from 1974-1979.
DuBois is also known for singing and co-writing “Moving on Up,” the theme song for “The Jeffersons,” in addition to guest roles on television and films.
She is survived by three children: Yovanne DuBois, Burghardt DuBois and Rani DuBois.
Information from TMZ.com contributed to this report.
