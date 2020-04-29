It’s hard to overstate how important blues musician Henry Townsend is to St. Louis’s musical heritage. Everyone seemed to know him, and St. Louis musicians from across a huge spectrum of styles and backgrounds counted him among their friends. He certainly had enough time to make the rounds in the city’s music circles: Townsend released his first recording in 1929, and in 2000 he was still going strong.
Henry Townsend was born in Shelby, Mississippi, and spent his early childhood in Cairo, Illinois. In 1918, at age nine, Townsend ran away from home by jumping in a boxcar headed north. He got off in East St. Louis and walked across the Mississippi River to the city that would become his home. The young Townsend lived a tough life and was often on the streets. He found work shining shoes and standing guard for the police at a speakeasy.
But one day in the mid-1920s, Townsend got a chance to see a show at the Booker T. Washington Theater at Jefferson and Market. When he heard Lonnie Johnson playing the guitar and singing the blues, he immediately knew he had to learn how to play.
“It took me a long time to figure out how I was gonna get me a guitar,” Townsend recalled to biographer Bill Greensmith in the 1990s. “I didn’t know how, when, or where, but I knew sooner or later I’d get one.” A woman he knew named Corrine bought him his first guitar (he later smashed it in frustration at not progressing faster), and by 1929, he was making his first records.
Townsend spent the 1930s playing in St. Louis’s saloons and billiard halls and at local house-rent parties. His 1999 book, “A Blues Life,” provides one of our most valuable looks into the early St. Louis blues scene.
As the years passed, Townsend never slowed down. In fact, he’s one of the only musical artists in history to make at least one recording in nine consecutive decades. In this time—and all while continuing to perform in St. Louis—he was interviewed by folk historians, played tours of Europe and America, and even received a National Heritage Fellowship. In the late 1980s, a project cataloging his career turned up at least 178 different songs Townsend wrote or co-wrote, at least 24 different record labels that released his music, and another 150 recordings on which he was a sideman.
Townsend kept making music right up until his death in 2006 at the age of 96. He won a posthumous Grammy Award for the album Last of the Great Mississippi Delta Bluesmen: Live in Dallas, which was released the following year.
After Townsend’s death, his son Alonzo generously donated the blues legend’s prized piano to the Missouri Historical Society. This instrument spent decades in the living room of Townsend’s North St. Louis home. Many visiting bluesmen tinkled its keys, including Johnnie Johnson, Honeyboy Edwards, and Alvin Youngblood Hart. Even the piano’s keyboard has a story to tell: Each ivory key is labeled in permanent marker, remnants of Townsend teaching young Alonzo how to play.
This piano is more than an artifact—it’s a tangible reminder of Townsend’s life and impact on the St. Louis blues. That’s why we’re not only honored to preserve it for generations to come but also to showcase it as part of our upcoming “St. Louis Sound” exhibit. When it opens in 2021, “St. Louis Sound” will take you on a tour of the history of popular music in St. Louis, from ragtime to hip-hop. Townsend’s piano will help us tell his story. It will also highlight the importance of conservation and show just what our community can do when we band together.
Prior to entering our collections, Townsend’s piano had been vandalized, so the piano is undergoing extensive conservation. In May 2019 we partnered with Townsend’s son and a range of great St. Louis musicians to hold a fund-raising concert for the piano’s conservation, an ongoing project.
Learn more about the project and listen to some of Townsend’s songs at mohistory.org/blog/nine-decades-playing-the-blues.
Although we can’t come together for Twilight Tuesdays this spring, MHS is finding new ways for St. Louisans to connect to our city’s deep musical heritage! On May 7 and 21 at 6 p.m., MHS is hosting STL History Live: Vinyl Tales with DJ G. Wiz, a Zoom presentation that explores some of our favorite songs from the past. Learn more at mohistory.org/events.
This column was originally published on MHS’s blog, History Happens Here.
Andrew Wanko is a public historian at the Missouri Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.