Before COVID-19 struck our country, it was already undisputed that significant racial disparities existed in health outcomes, life expectancy, educational attainment, and wealth between White and Black, Brown, and Native Americans.
But now that we are in the throes of the pandemic, it is glaringly real that more than 400 years of racial oppression and injustices have directly led to the disproportionate deaths as well as poor mental and physical health outcomes for Black and Native Americans today. Tragically, our wealthy nation also has one of the highest death rates for Black and Native American babies and their mothers.
Poor health in children is directly tied to low educational attainment that can lead to chronic health issues and poor outcomes later in life. We have the capacity in this country to address these horrendous outcomes with an essential, strategic tool. It’s our hope that together we can mitigate the onslaught of inequity through more comprehensive access to home visiting.
A vital conversation is needed to expand access to the ever-important parent/home visitor partnership to ensure it reaches a wider number of children and families impacted by racial inequality.
The COVID-19 public health and economic crisis has pulled back the curtain and revealed for all the disproportional impact it is having on Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native American communities in particular. The economic pressure the pandemic has placed on the country’s most under-resourced families has exacerbated the racial divide and is widening the margins of racial disparities.
Now more than ever, families need the support provided by trained home visitors. Our evidence-based home visiting model is a proven and effective program designed to address factors that strengthen families and help them prepare their children for life’s challenges early in life. Studies show that children of families participating in the program enter kindergarten ready to learn, the opportunity gap for children at risk of falling behind is narrowed, and they go on to achieve school success into the elementary grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.