Pioneering newspaper publisher and investigative reporter Ida B. Wells (1862-1931) was posthumously honored with a Pulitzer Prize.
Wells received a 2020 prize in the Special Citations and Awards category.
The Pulitzer Prize Board said she was recognized for her “for her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.”
She was born enslaved in Mississippi and moved to Tennessee to work as a teacher. She went on to become a journalist and newspaper publisher.
After experiencing the devastation of three friends being lynched in Memphis, Wells became famous for using her reporting skills to investigate white mob violence and lynchings across the South.
Her work as a data driven investigative reporter dispelled myths and stereotypes about black men, who often were often accused of being rapists to justify the actions of white lynch mobs – which were acts of racial terror to promote fear and enforce Jim Crow laws.
“It is with no pleasure that I have dipped my hands in the corruption here exposed,” Wells wrote in 1892 in the introduction to “Southern Horrors,” one of her best-known pamphlets about lynching. “Somebody must show that the Afro-American race is more sinned against than sinning, and it seems to have fallen upon me to do so.”
“What an amazing honor for my great-grandmother … to be recognized by @PulitzerPrizes almost 90 years after she gained her wings,” Wells’ great-granddaughter Michelle Duster said via Twitter on Monday. “Her life is a testament to the importance of #truthtelling, even in the face of danger. May she continue to be an inspiration!”
Nikole Hannah-Jones, a reporter for The New York Times Magazine, also won a Pulitzer Prize for the 1619 Project. In 2016, Hannah-Jones co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.
Information from HuffPost.com contributed to this report.
