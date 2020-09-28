The State Historical Society of Missouri and the St. Louis Ambassadors are teaming up to develop a bicentennial time capsule with a goal to collect items that document Missouri’s past, present and future. The two organizations are asking for public participation in this project.
Organizations, institutions, businesses, as well as local and state government agencies in Missouri are invited to participate by contributing three items: one to represent their past, one to represent their present, and a note to future Missourians. Items should measure no larger than 8.5 x 14 inches – i.e., no larger than legal size paper – and combined be no more than a quarter-inch thick. All submissions need to be in printed form and not electronic.
An online registration form is required for all submissions and items should be mailed to the following address: The State Historical Society of Missouri, Attn: Time Capsule, 605 Elm Street, Columbia, MO 65201.
All participants will be notified of their successful submission and receive a certificate for participating in the time capsule. Contributions will be accepted through August 10, 2021, and an event to commemorate the time capsule will be held August 27, 2021 in St. Louis. Once sealed, the time capsule will be housed at the State Historical Society of Missouri until August 10, 2046, when it will be reopened and shared with the public 25 years later.
