On Friday, Jada Pinkett Smith kept her promise of putting herself in the hotseat on her popular “Red Table Talk” Facebook series. Facilitating the conversation with Will Smith on the other side of the red table, Jada revealed that singer August Alsina was being truthful about being in a relationship with the actress.
“I felt like it was important to really clear the air,” Jada said. “Somebody made a statement for me that wasn’t a statement I made – that went ‘cray cray’.”
A representative for the couple reportedly claimed that Alsina fabricated his claims of having a romance with the actress and singer. “One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table is that the headlines we specifically never said anything. It’s a situation I considered private. It was a very personal journey that became very public.”
Will agreed.
“It’s really nobody’s business, but now Black Twitter has claimed it as its business,” Will said.
Jada said her decision to talk about the situation was because “there’s a healing that needs to happen.”
During the 12-minute conversation, Will and Jada shocked audiences with the revelation that they had actually been separated at the time Jada and Alsina were an item.
“I was done with your [expletive],” Will said.
“You kicked me to the curb,” Jada said. “We decided that we were going to separate. We were over.”
Jada said that before the separation – about four and a half years ago – she started a friendship with Alsina. “We actually became really, really good friends,” Jada said. “It actually all started with him just needing some help – me wanting to help his health and his mental state.”
She said that once the separation with will happened, she “got into a different type of entanglement with August.”
“You and I decided we were going to take our space – and then what happened?” Will asked.
“We got into an entanglement,” Jada responded.
“An entanglement?” Will said, pressing her to say she had a relationship with Alsina.
“What do you feel like you were looking for?” Will asked.
Jada said she was looking to “feel good.”
“It had been so long since I felt good,” Jada said. “And plus it was really a joy to help heal somebody.”
Will joked that he felt like the husband standing by his wife at the press conference as she tells the world about her transgressions.
“And I’m Like, ‘I love my baby and I’m going to stand by her no matter what,’” Will said.
“I don’t look at it as a transgression,” Jada said. “Through that journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was able to do some really deep healing.”
Jada said that as she started to experience a renewed connection with Will, Alsina abruptly ended their relationship.
“He decided to break all communication with me – which was totally understandable,” Jada said.
She also talked about how August could have concluded that things were sanctioned by Will – though both Will and Jada said that will never “gave his blessing or permission.”
“He wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker – and he’s not,” Jada said.
Both Will and Jada said the timing of the situation threw them off – since the romance happened more than four years ago.
“Our experiences of working through it and fighting through it and “therapizing” through it I think that the “why now” is weird,” Will said.
Jada said she was grateful for the journey that she’s had with Will over the course of their marriage.
“One thing I will say about you and I is that there have never been secrets,” Jada said.
Will agreed.
“To be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical,” Will said.
“Any relationship and trying to get to a greater understanding of love is going to be forged in fire. There is no way around it,” said Jada, admitting that the couple has “really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”
“I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to speak to you again,” Will said. “The fact that you and I are speaking again is a miracle.”
Jada said she said that she never thought they would make it to reconciliation.
“You can’t know until you go through it,” Will said. “I don’t want to go through this no more.”
The couple then joked by using a recurring line from Will's “Bad Boys” film franchise to apply to their twenty-five years of nuptials.
“We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”
“That’s terrible,” Will said.
“It’s the truth,” said Jada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.