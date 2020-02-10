Music icon Janet Jackson announced today that she will be bringing her upcoming “Black Diamond Tour” to town with a stop at Enterprise Center on July 31st.
The tour will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album “Black Diamond”, set for release this year. She will also be performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more. The run will also feature shows at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
Tickets for the St. Louis show will go on sale at 12 noon on Thursday, February 13.
Visit www.livenation.com or www.janetjackson.com for more information.
