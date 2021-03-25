Girl Talk with Michelle Obama and many more

You can watch the special tonight at 8 p.m. (CST) at POPSUGAR and TLC, or catch an encore presentation at 9 p.m. (CST) on OWN.

"As we near the end of Women’s History Month, there’s no better time to celebrate the power that lies inside every girl and pay it forward to the next generation of inspiring young women.

That’s why I’m so thrilled that tonight POPSUGAR is hosting “Girl Talk: Knowledge Is Our Superpower,” a virtual event dedicated to girls’ education and empowerment and featuring the stories of the Girls Opportunity Alliance." 

-Michelle Obama

