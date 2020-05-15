Artists 18 and older in the St. Louis bi-state region have until July 31 to submit work for the Arts and Education Council’s inaugural Clothesline Art Show, to be held on Saturday, October 17 at the St. Louis Artist Guild in Clayton, with a Preview Party on Friday, October 16.
Capturing a long-time tradition where artists would gather and hang their work on clotheslines to exhibit and sell, the goal is to create a beloved and affordable art tradition putting art within reach. Artists will receive 50% of their sales with the remaining 50% benefitting the many arts and arts education programs of the Arts and Education Council.
For complete information about the Clothesline Art Show and to submit artwork by July 31, visit KeepArtHappening.org/Clothesline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.