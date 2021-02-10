LaVeasey Carter is assistant director of academic affairs at Lewis and Clark Community College’s East St. Louis Higher Education Center and Justine Patterson is an academic advisor in the University of Missouri–St. Louis College of Nursing. They are working together to help minority students pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.