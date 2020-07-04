Kanye West took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to officially announce he is running for president.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States!” He then added the hashtag #2020VISION.
West said during his acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that he was planning to run for president in 2020. He has since hinted at running for the nation’s highest office – but most of his statements referred to a 2024 bid.
West had been a supporter of Donald Trump – even donning a Make America Great Again hat following a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in September of 2018. However, West distanced himself from Trump towards the end of the year.
“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West tweeted. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”
