Kranzberg Arts Foundation announced the temporary shutdown of all Kranzberg Arts Foundation venue operations. The closures include theatres, galleries, clubs, restaurants, cafes, and libraries. For the time being, our tenant and resident organization offices remain open. These closures will remain in place until at least May 11th:
• The Grandel Theatre
• The Marcelle
• The Kranzberg Studio, Black Box, and Gallery
• .ZACK Theatre
• High Low
• Sophie’s Artist Lounge
• The Dark Room
To ticket holders, MetroTix will be reaching out and instructing guests to respond with "refund" or "donate". They are asking for guests, as they are able to, to consider donating to the organizations instead of asking for a refund.
“We will continue to work with our funding partners and local government agencies to find ways to help support artists and arts organizations through these unprecedented times and to make sure the arts are still felt and present in people's daily lives,” Chris Hansen, Executive Director of the
Kranzberg Arts Foundation said in a statement.
