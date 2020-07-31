“Blind City” is a podcast hosted by Langford Cunningham focused on helping people to overcome depression, suicide, substance abuse, violence and, now, COVID-19.
It takes its name from the fact that he lost sight in both eyes less than a year ago. “I had to lose my sight to find my vision,” Cunningham said.
When he lost his sight, he said, he became bitter and angry with the world, including God. He wanted to commit suicide, but, he said, God stepped in and gave him purpose.
Previously, in 2008, he made a documentary, the “Hood Chronicles,” that explores crimes, sexually transmitted diseases, and debilitating issues affecting the community. He also received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, worked as a counselor at a state prison and as a deputy juvenile officer, coordinating projects for juvenile detention and formulating lesson plans for juvenile delinquents.
A St. Louis native, he said he “lived a life of corruption, drugs, and gang violence” before he found the light by losing his sight.
“How many of us,” he asked, “had to lose sight of reality to find the vision of truth?”
For more information, visit www.BLINDCITYTHEPODCAST.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.