Tomorrow night, St. Louis’ own rap giant Nelly will square off with Ludacris in the latest Verzuz battle. The IG Live sessions organized by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland feature popular musicians going back and forth with a curated list of their hits. Lil Jon vs. T-Pain, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley are among the Verzuz episodes that have kept urban music lovers engaged via social media during COVID-19.
Last week’s “battle” between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott drew peaked at nearly 750,000 viewers over the course of the three-hour session. And according to an Instagram post from Scott, last week’s social media event garnered more than one billion impressions.
Nielsen also reported that the session resulted in a 300 % jump in music streams for both artists’ music.
Nelly and Ludacris Verzuz battle will take place at 6 p.m. CST on Saturday, May 16. It can be viewed on either artists’ Instagram account once the artist goes live by clicking the play button their profile picture once they begin the live broadcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.