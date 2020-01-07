Left Bank Books presents senior editor at CNN Worldwide Anissa Gray, who will sign and discuss her debut novel, The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls on the occasion of its paperback release on Tuesday, January 28, 7:00 p.m. at Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid).
The event is free and open to the public, but proof of purchase of The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls from Left Bank Books is required to enter the signing line.
The Butler family has had their share of trials--as sisters Althea, Viola, and Lillian can attest--but nothing prepared them for the literal trial that will upend their lives. Althea, the eldest sister and substitute matriarch, is a force to be reckoned with, and her younger sisters have alternately appreciated and chafed at her strong will. They are as stunned as the rest of the small community when she and her husband, Proctor, are arrested, and in a heartbeat the family goes from one of the most respected in town to utter disgrace. The worst part is, not even her sisters are sure exactly what happened. As Althea awaits her fate, Lillian and Viola must come together in the house they grew up in to care for their sister's teenage daughters. What unfolds is a stunning portrait of the heart and core of an American family in a story that is as page-turning as it is important.
Terry McMillan, author of Waiting to Exhale, says of The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls, "I was immediately taken by the power and honesty of Anissa Gray's voice. She is a writer to watch, and this debut is not to be missed!" Bustle calls it "...a stark, emotional story you don't want to miss."
Anissa Gray is a senior editor at CNN Worldwide and a contributor to Emmy and DuPont-Columbia Award-winning coverage of some of the most consequential stories of our time. She began her career at Reuters as a reporter, based in New York, covering business news and international finance. Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, Gray studied English and American literature at New York University. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her wife.
Books for signing are available from Left Bank Books in advance or at the event. For more information, call 314.367.6731 or visit left-bank.com..
