A fan favorite show from last spring featuring rap veterans will return to Chaifetz Arena in 2020. The Legends of Hip Hop tour will once again play St. Louis.
8Ball & MJG, Too Short, DJ Quik, Juvenile, Mystikal and Scarface will once again grace the stage.
Tickets for Legends of Hip Hop 2020 will go on sale on Friday, January 17th. For tickets or more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com or visit www.thechaifetzarena.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.