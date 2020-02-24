Restaurateur, model and author B. Smith died on Saturday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, her husband Dan Gasby said in a statement. She was 70 years old.
"Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” Gasby said.
In addition to building restaurants and a home decor collection, over the years, Smith was a fashion model, actress, broadcast talent and bestselling cookbook author. In 1976 she became one of the first African American women to appear on the cover of "Mademoiselle" magazine.
"B. Smith with Style," her syndicated talk show, aired nationally on NBC stations for several years. She also ran three popular restaurants.
Smith was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 64 in 2013.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
