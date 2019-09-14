Rap star Lil Wayne took to Twitter to announce that he won’t be performing for the St. Louis leg of his co-headlining tour with Blink 182 just hours before he was set to take the stage.
“Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involved so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho,” Wayne tweeted.
Wayne was scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, Sept. 14) at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
As of press time, neither the venue or Live Nation has yet to confirm or deny the rapper’s absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.