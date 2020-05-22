Rock and roll pioneer Lilttle Richard was laid to rest on the campus of the historically black college Oakwood University in Alabama on Wednesday.
“What I really remember about Richard was not his stage performances, which were certainly formidable, but what I remember most about Brother Richard, not Little Richard, but Brother Richard, was his incredible kindness and his generosity to people,” university President Leslie Pollard said, According to the Associated Press. .
Born Richard Penniman, the singer, songwriter and beloved pop culture personality passed away two weeks ago after a battle with cancer. He was 87 years old.
The music icon attended the HBCU just before he went on to change the landscape of popular music.
“We thank you, Lord, that he gave his life to you,” he said. “We are so thankful that now he is buried, being laid to rest on these hallowed ground of the historic campus of Oakwood University,” his pastor Rev. James Owens said during the service where so much of African American talent has come out of, including his own. And we thank you, Lord, for his desire to share the word, to use his fame, to spread the name of Jesus Christ.”
Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.