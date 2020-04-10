St. Louis lost a piece of living music history with the passing of Big George Brock on Friday, April 10, a month before his 88th birthday.
Brock, a singer and blues harp player has been a staple of the scene longer than some grandparents have been alive. He made his way to St. Louis from Mississippi just as the Great Migration began to crest.
In the 70 years he called St. Louis home, Brock played a critical role in keeping the rich legacy of the blues alive – and maintaining the integrity of the strong connection between blues music and the city.
Brock’s life reads like the lyrics of a blues classic. He was born May 16, 1932 into a family of sharecroppers in Grenada, Mississippi, he was working the cotton fields by the time he was eight years old.
While still a child, his father taught him and his brothers to play the harmonica.
He moved to Mattson as a teen, where he met and connected with future blues icon Muddy Waters. Waters lived at a nearby plantation and would play fish fries and house parties around Clarksdale and Mattson.
Growing up in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Brock saw the most definitive blues men back when they were fish in the limitless pond of talent that the region had to offer.
“The blues grew out of the ground like grass,” Brock said.
He saw B.B. playing for tips in front of a small grocery store. He caught plenty of Howlin’ Wolf’s weekly gives in nearby Walls, Mississippi. And Sonny Boy Williamson played for a captive audience at Brock’s aunt’s home.
After hitting the road with Wolf, Brock arrived in St. Louis in 1950. He started his own band, Big George and the Houserockers, which for a time included future blues legend Albert King.
By 1952, Brock had opened Club Caravan, a popular nightspot and concert venue that hosted his own band and acts such as Wolf, Waters, Ike and Tina Turner and Jimmy Reed.
A personal tragedy forced him to close the original Club Caravan in 1970, but he reopened at a new location and remained there through the late 1980s.
Brock was nearly 75 when his career as a singer, blues harpist and band leader resurged. He signed with Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art, where he released “Club Caravan,” an album named in tribute of his beloved former club, in 2005. The record earned him a “Best Comeback Album” nomination from the Blues Music Awards. “Round Two” came in 2006 and in honor of his 75th birthday, Brock released “Live at 75.”
Dressed to the nines in his signature bold and flashy suits – with shoes shined to the point where one could nearly see their reflection – Brock spent the next dozen years performing throughout the region, from Big Muddy Blues Festival to Better Family Life’s Peacefest. While sitting in a van with an amp and a mic, he even sang his way down the parade route of the 2018 Annie Malone May Day Parade.
A beloved elder statesman of the St. Louis music scene, Brock was an example of the agelessness and timelessness of St. Louis blues.
