Paul Mooney dies from heart attack at age 79
Comedy is a rare profession in which you can be unapologetic and talk about anything you consider funny - no matter how controversial or politically correct it might be.
Nothing is off limits. It's all a matter of personal preference, what you feel comfortable joking about.
Paul Mooney, comedic giant and writer, who was often referred to as “The Godfather of Comedy” died in his Oakland, California home on May 19 after suffering a heart attack. He was 79.
Many of his standup routines centered on race. He would call out white people who held blatant disposition toward Black people.
“My goal is to make people think and to make them laugh, both,” Mooney said in a recent interview with News Channel 3 WREG Memphis.
“It's also in the message...to have some sort of sophistication, class and good taste about what I do.”
Mooney was born Paul Gladney in Shreveport, Louisiana. Once he realized his interest in comedy, he uprooted, moved to Hollywood and started making his mark in the genre.
His work is credited on “Good Times,” Sanford and Son,” “The Richard Pryor Show,” “In Living Color,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” and more.
He never left stand-up comedy shows behind though, and opened for Eddie Murphy on a tour. He’s the author of the memoir, “Black Is the New White,” where he details his life, journey to stardom, and friendship with Richard Pryor.
He shined on St. Louis
Mooney may have mentored and written for many big names in both Hollywood and Black Hollywood, but his impact also touched St. Louis.
Comedians Darius Bradford, Princeton Dew and Maurice “Maurice G” Rankin toured with Mooney, all calling it an unforgettable experience they will cherish and remember.
Bradford said Mooney “was like a teacher to me.”
“He went into a sensei type of mode,” Bradford said. “As an educator, he schooled you on going against the grain and letting people be themselves.”
Maurice G said that when Mooney first met him and Dew, he always used to say that he wished he met them a little sooner because of their undeniable talent.
“He used to tell me and Princeton ‘your talent is gonna get you where you need to be,’” Maurice G said. “I just wish I would’ve met yall five years ago when I was still making stars in Hollywood.”
Dew said he loved seeing Mooney interact with his fans as he always went above and beyond to make them feel appreciated.
“He really loved his fans,” Dew said.
“We had shows where there'd be 300 people in line for an autograph picture and his assistant would be like, ‘okay, Paul let’s go’ and he’d be like no I’m not leaving yet. It's still people in line. That’s something I loved and respected about him.”
It was not all laughs and smiles for Mooney during his career.
He was criticized for his nontraditional method for humor. Some even accused him of being a form of the very thing he frequently joked about —racism.
“I’ve never told anyone where to live,” Mooney said in an interview with the Reelblack YouTube Channel. I’ve never told anyone what kind of jobs to have. I’ve never kept anyone from going to school, out of a restaurant or drinking from a fountain. I’ve never lynched anybody. By definition I can’t be racist.”
In an interview on ABC’s “Nightline Upclose” he shared that people’s perception of him and his content didn’t matter.
“It’s not my problem what you think or how you perceive me,” Mooney said. “I have control over who I am, what I do and who I like. I like me and I have to like me to like others.”
Friends, family, and fans will always have memories of Mooney’s bold, blunt and unashamed personality.
Mooney’s reps’ tweeted the news from his personal account: “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.