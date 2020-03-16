As the St. Louis region grapples with keeping residents as safe as possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders have limited gatherings of large groups to prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Monday, March 16, events and gatherings that exceed 50 guests are prohibited until further notice.
Casualties of the order include the comedy show Festival of Laughs starring St. Louis’ own Lavell Crawford, Legends of Hip Hop and the 14th Annual St. Louis Blues Festival at Chaifetz Arena.
The Fox Theatre has suspended all programming through the end of March. Stifel Theatre and Enterprise Center has cancelled or postponed all shows through April 5.
The Touhill Performing Arts Center will cease programming through May 3.
In addition to postponements and cancellations at major venues, cultural institutions are temporarily shutting down to help enforce social distancing practices to combat coronavirus. Listed below is the latest in a growing list of organizations that will cease operations int the short term.
LIBRARIES
St. Louis County Library – St. Louis County Library will close all 20 branch locations starting Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3 and will re-evaluate as needed to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Please check the SLCL website for updates, information will also be shared on the Library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
St. Louis Public Library – St. Louis Public Library will close all 16 locations temporarily, beginning at 6 p.m., Monday, March 16, until further notice, to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Please check the SLPL website for updates; information will also be shared on the Library’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
University City Public Library – University City Public Library has cancelled all programs, cancelled all room reservations and cancelled all employee outreach efforts through March 31.
MUSEUMS
City Museum – City Museum will temporarily suspend operations through March 31, 2020 to allow staff and crew the ability to practice social distancing. All daily admission tickets and memberships previously sold for the 2020 year will be valid through December 31, 2020.
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis – The museum is closing March 18, 2020 and will remain so until further notice. “We take this extraordinary measure with a mixture of sadness and determination,” says CAM Executive Director Lisa Melandri. “We are proud that CAM is a gathering place, a welcoming space that is open and free to all. However, the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic demands all of us to join the global effort to contain the spread of this disease.”
Missouri Historical Society –The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) temporary closed all three of its locations—the Missouri History Museum, the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the Library & Research Center—to the public.
“This measure is in keeping with yesterday's joint statement from the five St. Louis regional leaders of Bi-State government that all gatherings with more than 50 people in attendance are prohibited for the next eight weeks,” The Historical Society said in a statement.
MHS currently plans to reopen its locations to the public on May 9, 2020. All scheduled on- and off-site programs, events, and tours are canceled until May 9 as well.
Pulitzer Arts Foundation – The Pulitzer is temporarily closing the museum, effective immediately, and postponing all events until April 2. “We will continue to monitor the public health situation that is developing globally – and in our community – and will re-evaluate at that time,” said Cara Starke, Director of Pulitzer Arts Foundation. “In this challenging moment, we're grateful for your support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you to the Pulitzer when we reopen.”
Saint Louis Art Museum – The Saint Louis Art Museum closed Monday and will remain closed to the public for at least four weeks, although the closure may be extended. The museum will provide updates to this situation on its website and on social media as the situation develops.
MetroTix automatically will refund tickets for the exhibition “Millet and Modern Art: Van Gogh to Dalí,” as well as other ticketed programs and lectures.
“The Art Museum strives to be a contemplative space in times of crisis, but this emergency closure is necessary for the health of our community,” said Brent R. Benjamin, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum. “We look forward to opening again as soon as it is advisable.”
MISCELLANEOUS INSTITUTIONS
The Challenger Learning Center – the Challenger Learning Center will be cancelling all scheduled programs starting Monday, March 16 through April 5.
COCA – COCA will be closed through April 5.
The Magic House – The Magic House and MADE for Kids Will close temporarily as a precautionary measure through March 30.
Riverboats at The Gateway Arch – Effective immediately and until further notice, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are temporarily suspending operations due to the evolving COVID-19 health situation. Ticketholders will be refunded in full for all canceled cruises. For questions regarding refunds, please contact 877-982-1410 or visit www.gatewayarch.com.
Saint Louis Science Center – The St. Louis Science Center will close to the public through March 31.
The Saint Louis Zoo – The Saint Louis Zoo has announced a temporary closure to the public until further notice. All public and private events as well as educational programs are canceled through April 3. All Breakfast with Bunny dates are canceled. The Zoo will determine plans to reopen closer to April.
“The Saint Louis Zoo is so much more than a tourist destination or local attraction with animals. For over 100 years, our mission essentially has been unchanged as we have been a leader at conserving animals and their habitats through animal management, research, recreation, and educational programs,” said Jeffrey Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President & CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “We will not allow this global pandemic to stop us from continuing to fulfill our mission in the long run. For now, however, it is important that we do what we can to reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19.”
St. Louis Aquarium – Out of an abundance of caution and to encourage social distancing to help our community stay safer during the COVID-19 situation, the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is temporarily closing through March 31.
MUSIC
Jazz St. Louis – Jazz St. Louis presentation of Kandace Springs (March 18-22) will be presented as a livestream event. Visit www.jazzstl.org for details.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra – SLSO has postponed events and concerts through March 25.
THEATER
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis – The Rep has decided to cancel all performances and events beginning Monday, March 16 through the end of the season. They plan to postpone their mainstage world premiere of Dreaming Zenzile, with the goal of mounting it this summer.
“We do not take this decision lightly, knowing that the communal connections made at public arts events are some of the strongest tools against the fears and anxieties of this moment,” The Rep said in a statement. “As we ride out this turbulent time together, we remain resolutely committed to the power of storytelling to change lives and uplift our shared humanity. “
Tennessee Williams Festival – 5th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis, originally scheduled for May, will be pushed back to summer.
