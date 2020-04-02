Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. died Wednesday after complications from the coronavirus. He was 85.
His death was confirmed on Twitter by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell , who called him the "prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz."
“Ellis Marsalis was an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world,” Cantrell continued.
Ellis Marsalis was an acclaimed pianist who helped bring the bebop style south to New Orleans. He played alongside some of the biggest names in jazz and recorded 20 solo albums.
But he was most celebrated as a teacher, training, among others, Harry Connick Jr and Terence Blanchard, as well as mentoring his famous sons.
“My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father,” Branford Marsalis said in a statement. “He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be.”
Branford Marsalis said his father was originally admitted to the hospital on Saturday under suspicion of having contracted the disease and died Wednesday evening.
Louisiana officials have reported more than 6,400 cases of coronavirus in the state, and at least 273 people have died.
His son Wynton Marsalis became the first jazz performer to win the Pulitzer prize for music. Branford Marsalis, a saxophonist, would go on to play with Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie and crossed over into pop, playing with Sting and recording the saxophone part for Public Enemy’s Fight the Power.
Two more of Ellis’s six sons also became jazz performers: Jason Marsalis, a drummer, and Delfeayo Marsalis, a trombonist.
“My friend and Harvard Law professor David Wilkins just sent me the following text: ‘We can all marvel at the sheer audacity of a man who believed he could teach his black boys to be excellent in a world that denied that very possibility,” Branford Marsalis said. “And then watch them go on to redefine what excellence means for all time.’”
Information from the New York Times, USA Today and NPR contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.