St. Louis firefighter Don Lewis adjusted the mask he just placed on a sculpture of former St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame right fielder Enos Slaughter at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, September 3. The fire department assisted the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce in installing face coverings on a number of statues in the St. Louis area, pushing the message to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. See https://tinyurl.com/masked-art.
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.