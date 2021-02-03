Jarrod “JRod” Doyle works closely with K Camp to fire up the charts
Most music lovers, especially hip-hop heads, would agree that most rapper-producer duos hold a lot of significance in the genre; they’re the equivalent to how Batman and Robin complement each other.
The creative collaborative of the two worlds are essentially what make or break a record. We see many examples of this dynamic in modern-day hip-hop, including J. Cole and Elite; Drake and 40; and Future and Metro Boomin.
K Camp, the Atlanta-based rapper responsible for “Money Baby,” “Cut Her Off,” and more; and former Florissant resident, Jarrod “JRod” Doyle, producer and mixing engineer, are included in the ranks of the best inseparable rapper-producer dream teams.
“The best thing about K Camp and I’s relationship is we’re homies outside of the music,” Doyle said. “We had a genuine friendship before we started working together,”
“When we connect it’s not forced. It’s not ‘oh, we gotta make music, we gotta do this.’ We really just have cool vibe sessions that happen to turn into masterpieces to be honest.”
Doyle, 27, is a 2011 graduate of McCluerNorth High School. He attended the McNally Smith College of Music, where he majored in music technology.
He already had the knowledge and skills of production from making beats in high school; however, college is where he got his feet wet and learned more about the technical side of music pertaining to mixing and mastering.
“I chose to attend McNally because they offered the specific concentration that I wanted to major in. I didn’t have to go through any extra classes that wouldn’t pertain to it,” Doyle said. “After I toured the school, I knew it was a good fit for me and my career goals.”
He received his Bachelor of Science degreefrom McNally in 2015 and moved from St Paul, Minnesota, to Atlanta, Georgia. The transition to Atlanta came becauseDoyle saw that the city was respected in hip-hop culture as a hub for successful artists and creatives.
“Being in Minnesota for college, I realized that it wasn’t the best city for anything urban or hip-hop related. It was more of a city for live bands and live music,” Doyle said. “I saw how Atlanta was controlling the culture overall and it became my goal from day one to relocate there.”
It took Doyle almosttwo years to become fully acclimated to the new city. He found that Atlanta was a city centered around good vibes and genuine connections. Through a close friend he beganthe business partnership he has today with K Camp.
“Body A Canvas,” from K Camp’s sophomore album, RARE Sound, is named after his independent record label, and isthe first song the pair collaborated on.
“I made the beat in the room on the spot, then I sent it to him, and after that we made “Can’t Get Enough.” Doyle said.
Doyle and K Camp have since fostered a stronger brotherhood and professional relationship, having worked side-by-side on a multitude of songs including “Regret (Intro)”; Fall In Line;” and “Yo Name,” off last year’s Kiss 5, the fifth and final installment of the Kiss series.
One of the biggest, most popular songs they’ve collaborated on is “Lottery (Renegade),” from the “Wayy 2 Kritical,” album. It currently has more than 32 million views on YouTube and has become a fan favorite on Tik Tok, thanks to JalaiahHarmon’s renegade dance challenge. Last year, the song earned Doyle his first gold certification plaque as a mix engineer from The Recording Industry Association of America.
“I don’t know how exactly I feel about it just yet,” Doyle said. “I don’t think I’ve soaked that win in yet. It happened, but I don’t think I’ve enjoyed it the way that I should have because it's still moving and it's still doing stuff.”
The stars are continuing to align for Doyle through his engineering and production work. He officially signed a production deal in December through K Camp’s label, RARE Sound, “a collective of creatives and tastemakers with a focus on music, fashion, and lifestyle.” Learn more about RARE Sound, here: raresound.co.
“The deal solidifies everything by putting it in writing,” Doyle said. “We’ve made enough music where people see what we’ve created together. We’re continuing to build the sound more because we want more people to hear it. I’m in overdrive so that you can hear JRod on everybody’s sound.”
For fellow St. Louisans who aspire to level up in the music industry like Doyle has, his advice to them is simply to jump and step out on that leap of faith.
“Jump! Don’t be afraid. There’s no perfect plan,” Doyle said. “I talk to a lot of people from St. Louis and I think they get caught up in the notion of too much dreaming instead of acting on their dreams.”
Doyle is also a singer and songwriter. HisEP“Love Language,” is available on all streaming platforms. He is the owner of PionEars production company, that he plans to expand in the future to create a sub label of engineers and creatives.
“Since I got the deal I got a little bit more exposure, more people looking at me, just about to capitalize,” Doyle said. “About to show everybody what JRod’s about.”
